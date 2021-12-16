Govt to take up Kannada flag burning issue with Maharashtra

Karnataka will ask the Maharashtra government to act against "miscreants", who torched the Kannada flag in Kolhapur, Basavaraj Bommai government told the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The issue was raised by JD(S) MLAs, led by K Annadani, who moved a motion to pass a resolution condemning the incident. The MLAs also jumped to the well of the House by waving the yellow-red flag that represents Kannada.

"Let us adopt a resolution condemning the incident and send it to the Maharashtra government. We will also talk to the minister concerned in Maharashtra and urge their government to take action," Revenue Minister R Ashoka said.

"The incident has hurt Kannadigas. The Shiv Sena and MES are repeatedly raking up the border dispute by indulging in vandalism in the border areas. They are miscreants. The government there should book them," Ashoka said.

Earlier, Annadani said the state government should take up the matter with Maharashtra. "All Kannadigas are hurt. How can we, Kannadigas, keep quiet? We should mount pressure so that the perpetrators are arrested," he said.

Supporting the motion to adopt a resolution, opposition leader Siddaramaiah said those who burned the Kannada flag were "hooligans".

