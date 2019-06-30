Govt turning blind eye to theft of cows: Shobha

BJP state general secretary Shobha Karandlaje on Sunday accused the government of turning a blind eye to the increasing incidents of theft of cows and their illegal transportation and demanded that stern action should be taken against the culprits.

"Every day hundreds of cow theft cases are being reported from across the state, especially Bengaluru, Udupi and Chikkmagaluru districts. Anti-social elements, armed with lethal weapons, are taking away cattle from villages in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts. Cows belonging to Udupi Krishna temple are being stolen. The police have, however, remained mute spectators," she told reporters here.

Though the Centre amended the Motor Vehicles Act in 2015, banning transportation of cattle in goods vehicles, the rules are being violated blatantly.

"Cattle are being transported in small vehicles by concealing them in gunny bags. “It’s the most inhuman thing (cattle transportation). Strangely, the police book cases against those who try to protect these animals and the actual culprits are getting protection,” she charged.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy projects himself as a god-fearing person. But he appears least bothered about cow protection.

“He (the chief minister) should stop all drama and take measures to protect cattle,” she said. Shobha advised the government to set up special squads to protect cattle.