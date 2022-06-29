Groundwater use: Centre's deadline expires, but state yet to wake up

More than two months after the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) set June 30 as the deadline for all bulk users of groundwater, including residential and commercial users, to register their groundwater withdrawal, Karnataka is yet to find the reins to check over-exploitation of the precious resource.

Following a series of orders from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the CGWA, under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, sought to introduce a new policy through a gazette notification in September 2020.

Under the new policy, users of groundwater have to register with the concerned authority and get a no-objection certificate (NOC).

Exemption was given to some sections, including individual domestic, agriculture and micro and small enterprises.

However, the pandemic delayed the implementation of the policy till April 10, when the CGWA issued a public notice giving a one-time opportunity to bulk groundwater users to register with the concerned authority by paying Rs 10,000.

“Strict action shall be initiated against users who continue to withdraw groundwater without seeking NOC from CGWA,” the notice said.

Karnataka is among states where high amount of groundwater extraction has led to consumption of water contaminated with fluoride, nitrate and iron.

Last year, a study by the Indian Institute of Science warned that groundwater in 73 villages in Karnataka was found to have uranium concentration above safety levels.

Officials, however, pointed out that the rule doesn’t apply to Karnataka, which is among 16 states and union territories that are not covered by CGWA’s new rule.

“These are states with their own ground water authorities. As per the September

2020 notification, they have to notify deadlines for issuing notices. The government is yet to wake up to the crisis,” an official said.

To a question, minor irrigation secretary C Mrutyunjaya Swamy said the department has taken up the issue.

“Based on the model Act from the Centre, we have prepared some rules and are discussing with different departments, including law, revenue and energy. We have given the necessary reply,” he said.

Officials have previously noticed several illegalities

in groundwater extraction, including illegal use of residential borewells to sell bottled

water.

However, no action has been taken, though existing rules are enough to punish the culprits.

“The problem is not in the rules, but their implementation. It requires political will,” another official said.