Group assault 2 youths for speaking to Muslim woman

A week ago, Ameena Banu had contacted Hanumantharaya and had asked him to come down to Puttur

  Sep 01 2021, 23:10 ist
A group of four to five youth assaulted and later issued threats to two youth for allegedly talking to a woman of different faith near Puttur bus stand on Wednesday.

The men who were assaulted were identified as Hanumantharaya and Chowdaiah from Manvi taluk in Raichur. According to the complainant Hanumantharaya, he had known Ameena Banu from Puttur on social media. Later, the duo was in contact with each other over the phone. 

A week ago, Ameena Banu had contacted Hanumantharaya and had asked him to come down to Puttur. Accordingly, Hanumanthraya along with his friend Chowdaiah had left his native village on August 31 and reached Puttur on Wednesday.

On reaching Puttur, Ameena Banu along with her friend Gauthami had met the duo at the Puttur bus stand. When they were talking in the bus stand, four to five youth surrounded them and assaulted the victims for allegedly speaking to a girl from Muslim community.

The group not only assaulted the victims but also issued threats. In his complaint, Hanumantharaya said the youth aged between 25 to 28 years were conversing in Beary language.

The Puttur police have booked cases under various sections of the IPC against four to five unidentified miscreants.

