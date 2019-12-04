Group clash: FIR against Suraj Revanna, 7 others

The Channarayapatna rural police have filed an FIR against Suraj Revanna, son of MLA H D Revanna, and seven others in connection with a clash between BJP and JD(S) workers at Nambigehalli, in Channarayapatna taluk, on KR Pet border on Tuesday midnight.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator and BJP member Anand Hosuru, BJP Yuva Morcha president Naveen, car driver Praveen, and a local resident Shivanand were seriously injured in the clash and they had been to a private hospital in Bengaluru for treatment. Two cars were damaged in the clash.

With the public campaigning ending at 6 pm on Tuesday, the party workers had taken out door-to-door campaign. It is alleged that a few BJP party workers stayed in a house in the village overnight and were distributing money to vote in favour of KR Pet BJP candidate Narayana Gowda.

Santosh, one of the injured, said, JD(S) party workers barged into a farmhouse and assaulted five people. “JD(S) youth wing leader Dr Suraj Revanna was standing outside. The attack was carried out as per his directions,” he said.

Meanwhile, MLA Revanna alleged that money was being distributed in KR Pet through police personnel. “Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan himself is camping in the village and distributing money. Even though my son Dr Suraj was not on the spot, he has been named first accused. I will stage a protest in front of the SP’s office on Friday against this. I will not withdraw my protest till the IGP visits the spot”, Revanna said. Additional police forces are deployed in the village.