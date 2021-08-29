Hasiru Bhoomi Prathishtana plants flower saplings

Hasiru Bhoomi Prathishtana plants flower-bearing saplings

DHNS
DHNS, Hassan,
  • Aug 29 2021, 18:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 21:56 ist
Volunteers remove garbage before planting the sapling on Ring Road in Hassan on Sunday. Credit: DH photo

Sathyamangala Lake Development Committee along with Hasiru Bhoomi Prathishtana planted more than 400 flower-bearing saplings on a stretch of 3 kilometres from Dairy Circle to Gundegowdana Koppal in Hassan city on Sunday.

Gowdegowda, who was in-charge of the Lake Development Committee and maintenance of the Ring Road donated the plants.

"The blooming flowers on the plants creates awareness among the people on maintaining cleanliness on roads," he said.

"Saplings are planted on all the main roads of the city with the campaign 'Namma Raste Namma Hone', 'Namma Swachha Nagara'," he said.

More than 100 volunteers from Bharat Jnana Vignana Samiti, Jayanagara unit, Munjane Mitraru and others participated in the campaign.

Hassan
Karnataka

