HD Kumaraswamy taunts 'weak CM' over flood relief works

Leader of the Opposition H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday launched a tirade against 'weak chief minister' Yediyurappa for his inability to handle flood-relief activities in the state. Rather than visiting the flood affected villages and overseeing relief, he is enacting a drama of 'Bengaluru city inspection,' he charged.

Lashing out at the CM, he criticised the latter's inability to convince Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit areas hit by the worst floods in a century.

"The lives of flood victims are in dire straits. Though the prime minister visited the state, the chief minister was not able to take him to these parts. On the other hand, it is the misfortune of the state that our weak chief minister could not demand flood relief funds in a forceful manner," the former CM tweeted.

Welcoming the visit of Modi to Bengaluru to be at Isro during the descent of Chandrayaan-2 on moon, Kumaraswamy said that the prime minister neither visiting flood-affected places nor announce flood relief was 'painful'. The Opposition parties - Congress and JD(S) - have been urging the state government to demand that Modi survey the flood-affected regions.

"Yediyurappa is enacting a drama of Bengaluru city inspection, when he and his ministers should have been at the affected regions and overseeing flood relief activity," the JD(S) leader added.

Yediyurappa, meanwhile, refused to react to Kumaraswma's remarks. To a question following his inspection of Bengaluru, the chief minister said that he had decided not to react to such remarks. "I am doing my job. Though I will be criticised, I won't worry about it," he said.