Heavy rain lashes parts of northern Karnataka

Several parts of the state received copious rains in the early hours of Thursday. The showers also brought about destruction, claiming two lives.

Heavy rain coupled with gusty winds which lashed Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Ballari and Haveri districts, has claimed two lives.

Yallappa Badakure (60) of Aralikatte in Hukkeri taluk of Belagavi district lost his life after the wall of his cattleshed collapsed due to rain. Siddappa, a 32-year-old farmer was struck dead by lightning in Badeladaku village of Kudligi taluk in Ballari district.

Strong winds blew away roof of several houses and uprooted electrical poles, trees across Sirsi. A huge tree fell on Kumta-Tadasa State Highway affecting movement of vehicles. Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district too received good

rain.

Karwar received good rain in the early hours of Thursday, bringing huge relief from sweltering heat.

The first rain for the district began around 3 am with thunder, lightning and strong winds. There were reports of copious rain in Ankola, Kumta, Honnaver and Bhatkal taluks. Banana plantation on around 25 acres was ravaged due to strong winds in Mundgod taluk. More than 30 electric poles have been damaged as trees fell on them in rural areas.

Twenty-eight year old Pamanna was struck dead by lightning in Ulenur village of Karatagi taluk in Koppal district on Wednesday night.

Heavy lashed Kalaburagi and Raichur cities on Thursday night.