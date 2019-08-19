HIV care centres in state soon

The department of health and family welfare will soon establish seven community care centres in the state for the benefit of patients with Human Immuno Virus (HIV). Previously, the director for the Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society had written to the department of health, seeking funds for these centres.

In four zones of the state, based on the mapping of patients, a proposal was submitted to the health department to start these centres in Balaglkot, Raichur, Vijayapura, Tumakuru, Kolar, Bengaluru and Mysuru districts.

The Society had sought Rs 12,68,000 for starting each of these centres. The Health department has now sanctioned the same. According to the National Aids Control Organisation, the community care centres are planned to be set up in high prevalence and moderate prevalence districts. These centres will be established based on the epidemiological profile and people living with HIV load of the districts and will be linked to the nearest anti-retroviral test centre.

The centres will provide counselling for drug adherence, nutritional needs, treatment support, referral and outreach for follow-up, social support and legal services.