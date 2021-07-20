Hold Eid prayers in mosques, not Eidgahs: Wakf Board

The Karnataka Wakf Board has directed all mosques in Bengaluru and other parts of the state to hold prayers only inside the mosques and not in Eidgahs or any other grounds, which attract a large congregation of people, on the occasion of Bakrid.

The decision was taken keeping in mind the Covid situation, according to officials of the Board.

Wakf Board CEO Y M Mohammed Yousuf told DH that the directive was issued based on the government’s guidelines.

“The government had issued the guidelines to the minority welfare department and the same has been communicated to all the mosques and religious institutions through the Board. We also created awareness among the mosques to adhere to the guidelines strictly,” he said.

Yousuf said, “Mosques will only be allowed to conduct prayers ensuring social distance and other guidelines. No mosque or institution is allowed to conduct or hold prayers at Eidgahs or any ground by inviting large gatherings.”

He said the veterinary and police departments will ensure the prohibition of cow slaughter.

“The veterinary department has issued guidelines on the prohibition of cow slaughter. It will be enforced by the veterinary and police departments across the state. We have asked our district-level officers and mosques to educate and make sure people follow the guidelines on slaughter,” the CEO said.