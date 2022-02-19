Horatti 'personally hurt' by chaos in K'taka assembly

Horatti 'personally hurt' by chaos in Karnataka assembly

Both parties are not ready to compromise, he said

Manjunath Hegde Bommannalli
Manjunath Hegde Bommannalli, DHNS,
  • Feb 19 2022, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2022, 14:14 ist
Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti. Credit: DH Photo

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Friday felt that stalling the sessions of the Legislature through continuous protest is an injustice to the people of Karnataka.

"I am personally hurt with this development. Both parties are not ready to compromise, and it is like the child suffering due to parents' quarrel. As a citizen, I feel that we are insulting or betraying the people," he said.

We have to work within our limits and running the session is my work. I have already spoken to the chief minister and others, and I will try to convince Opposition leaders also. Crores of rupees in taxpayer money are being spent to run sessions. I will perform my duty as the Council Chairman, he noted.

Responding to speculation regarding him being the BJP candidate in the forthcoming MLC elections, Horatti said, "I have not yet decided anything, and I will not decide till May." He refused to comment on hijab row, saying that the matter is before the court.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Karnataka Legislative Assembly
Basavaraj Horatti
Hijab
Hijab row

Related videos

What's Brewing

Whackyverse | Chacha gets blame for 'kamzor' India

Whackyverse | Chacha gets blame for 'kamzor' India

Syncretism in action

Syncretism in action

Disco stole thunder from Bappi’s soulful songs

Disco stole thunder from Bappi’s soulful songs

Nine dead as Storm Eunice batters Europe

Nine dead as Storm Eunice batters Europe

DH Toon | History 'rewrites' itself

DH Toon | History 'rewrites' itself

India to have 6L dollar-millionaire households: Hurun

India to have 6L dollar-millionaire households: Hurun

 