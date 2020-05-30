69 migrants leave from Hubballi to Bengaluru in bus to board Shramik train to Jharkhand

A total of 69 persons from Jharkhand, who were working with hotels and food production units in the twin cities, were sent to Bengaluru in three buses on Saturday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

As the workers will leave for Jharkhand by a Shramik Special train from Bengaluru, the district administration arranged buses for them to reach Bengaluru.

Breakfast was provided at New Bus Stand on Gokul Road, while medical screening was conducted and masks and sanitiser were also distributed before they boarded three buses of the NWKRTC.

"A nodal officer is appointed for each bus, and they will look after the procedures until the migrants board the train to Jharkhand. Drinking water and lunch are also arranged," said Social Welfare Department joint director N R Purushottam.