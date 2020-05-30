69 migrants leave from Hubballi to board Shramik train

69 migrants leave from Hubballi to Bengaluru in bus to board Shramik train to Jharkhand

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • May 30 2020, 13:32 ist
  • updated: May 30 2020, 13:32 ist

A total of 69 persons from Jharkhand, who were working with hotels and food production units in the twin cities, were sent to Bengaluru in three buses on Saturday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

As the workers will leave for Jharkhand by a Shramik Special train from Bengaluru, the district administration arranged buses for them to reach Bengaluru.

Breakfast was provided at New Bus Stand on Gokul Road, while medical screening was conducted and masks and sanitiser were also distributed before they boarded three buses of the NWKRTC.

"A nodal officer is appointed for each bus, and they will look after the procedures until the migrants board the train to Jharkhand. Drinking water and lunch are also arranged," said Social Welfare Department joint director N R Purushottam.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Hubballi
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
migrant workers

What's Brewing

How coronavirus jumped from animals to humans decoded

How coronavirus jumped from animals to humans decoded

'UK plans 5G club of 10 democracies, including India'

'UK plans 5G club of 10 democracies, including India'

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

 