Court rejects sedition-charged Kashmiri students' bail plea

The fifth additional district and sessions court here on Monday rejected the bail plea of three Kashmiri students who were arrested on sedition charges.

After hearing the arguments over the bail petition on March 5, Judge K N Gangadhar had posted it for order on March 9. On Monday, the judge rejected the bail petition as the investigation into this case is in initial stage.

On March 5, advocate B T Venkatesh from Bengaluru had urged the court to grant bail for three students, who were arrested in the background of a video in which they allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans. Public prosecutor Sumitra Anchatageri had requested the court to reject the bail petition.

KLE Institute of Technology (KLEIT) students Basit Sophi, Talib Majid Vani and Amir Mohiuddin Vani are in judicial custody, and are lodged at Hindalaga jail in Belagavi.