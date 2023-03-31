Injured, semi-nude dead body of 9-year old found in Hubballi

Injured, semi-nude body of 9-year old found in Hubballi

  • Mar 31 2023, 18:43 ist
In an alleged murder case, body of a nine-year-old boy was found at Doddamani Chawl area in the limits of Bendigeri Police Station in Hubballi on Friday.

The body of Nadeem Saab was discovered amid bushes with injuries on his face and head. As his body was in semi-nude position, onlookers suspected sexual harassment.

Hailing from Bhairidevarakoppa, the boy had come to his grandmother's house in Millat Nagar two days back. He had been missing since Thursday evening, and his body was found on Friday, police said.

The body has been shifted to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), and investigation is under way.

