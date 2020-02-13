Karnataka bandh fails to evoke response in Hubballi

A Karnataka bandh call given by some of the pro-Kannada organisations failed to evoke a response in Hubballi on Thursday.

Day-to-day activities were as usual, and holiday was not declared for schools and colleges. Movement of buses and autorickshaws was not affected, while business establishments were also open as usual.

Follow live updates of Karnataka bandh here

Only a few members of pro-Kannada organisations staged a protest in front of Sangolli Rayanna Circle and Mini Vidhan Soudha.

Submitting a memorandum to the Governor through tahsildar's office, they demanded reservation for Kannadigas in jobs, priority for Kannada in name boards, hoisting Kannada flag in government offices, and appointment of more Kannadigas in railway and banking sectors.

Sanjeev Dhummakanal of Karnataka Sangram Sene, Irappa Emmi of Karnataka Navanirmana Vedike, Ravi Kadam of Kannada Krantideepa led the protest in the city.