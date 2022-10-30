Now, contractor writes to President Murmu on demand for 40% cut

A Hubballi-based contractor has in a letter to President of India Droupadi Murmu alleged that officials in Chikkamagaluru were refusing to clear his bills and demanding a 40 per cent commission. He has urged the President to intervene in the matter and help him.

Basavaraj Amargol, a contractor from Hubballi, said he had supplied materials for works related to the fight against Covid-19, worth Rs 85 lakh to Kadur taluk and Rs 27 lakh to Mudigere taluk in Chikkamagaluru district in 2020-21.

Only 20 per cent of the bills were cleared and the remaining 80 per cent were yet to be cleared.

He said when he approached officials to clear the pending bills, they were demanding up to 40 per cent commission.

“Those who supplied materials to me have been demanding that I settle the bills and have also lodged a police complaint. I approached Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his officials. The latter asked the officials concerned to clear the bills. But that has not happened,” he alleged.

Recently, he wrote to the President seeking her intervention in the matter, Amargol said.