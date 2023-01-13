Off-campus facility of forensic varsity in Karnataka's Hubballi

The Union government has given its nod to set up an off-campus facility of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Hubballi.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs has given in-principle approval for setting up of the off-campus of NFSU in Hubballi. The Under Secretary to Union Government, Shyam Sunder Lal, has written a letter in this regard to Karnataka's chief secretary.

The letter also said, the state government may invite NFSU officials to finalise the total land requirement, and the land transfer protocols, in order for the NFSU to prepare and submit a detailed project report (DPR) to the Union Home Ministry.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the works would start once the DPR is submitted.

This is the first such facility coming up in South India. It would offer state-of-the-art facilities for investigation, Joshi said.