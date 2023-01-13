Off-campus facility of K'taka Hubballi forensic varsity

Off-campus facility of forensic varsity in Karnataka's Hubballi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the works would start once the DPR is submitted

DHNS
DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Jan 13 2023, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2023, 06:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Union government has given its nod to set up an off-campus facility of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Hubballi.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs has given in-principle approval for setting up of the off-campus of NFSU in Hubballi. The Under Secretary to Union Government, Shyam Sunder Lal, has written a letter in this regard to Karnataka's chief secretary.

The letter also said, the state government may invite NFSU officials to finalise the total land requirement, and the land transfer protocols, in order for the NFSU to prepare and submit a detailed project report (DPR) to the Union Home Ministry.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the works would start once the DPR is submitted.

This is the first such facility coming up in South India. It would offer state-of-the-art facilities for investigation, Joshi said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka Districts
Hubballi- Dharwad
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

We want to internationalise higher education: UGC chair

We want to internationalise higher education: UGC chair

Kerala in 'New York Times' 52 destinations for 2023

Kerala in 'New York Times' 52 destinations for 2023

The plight of Indian tennis: The whys, whats and hows

The plight of Indian tennis: The whys, whats and hows

Longest cruise Ganga Vilas to cost Rs 20L per person

Longest cruise Ganga Vilas to cost Rs 20L per person

Jharkhand mining case a 'crime thriller': HC

Jharkhand mining case a 'crime thriller': HC

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dead at 54

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

 