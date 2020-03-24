Police resort to mild caning in Hubballi after people defy COVID-19 lockdown

Police resorted to mild caning at Ghantikeri in old Hubballi on Tuesday, as a huge number of people assembled at the market in the morning to buy essentials for the ensuing festival.

Despite repeated appeals from the police officials, the crowd did not disperse, forcing the police to resort to mild caning.

Except on Sunday, people in Hubballi have been defying the lockdown orders by gathering in huge numbers.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Dharwad district has so far reported one positive case of COVID-19 and cumulatively tested 10 people so far. The district administration has so far kept 362 people under observation and results of two medical samples are awaited.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The COVID-19 patient is being treated at Karnataka Institute of Medical Science, Hubballi.