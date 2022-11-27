'Savari', North Karnataka's first PBS, records 3.7K rides during trial run

In two months of its trial run, 'Savari', the North Karnataka region's first public bicycle sharing (PBS) system developed in Hubballi, has recorded 3,794 rides with 840 active users.

The project having 34 docking stations at different places in the City, with 340 imported bicycles including a few electric bicycles, has been implemented by the Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City Limited (HDSCL) at a cost of Rs 8.50 crore.

Trinity Technologies & Software Solutions Pvt Ltd is the operator, which has executed the project, with a five-year contract for operations and maintenance.

The trial run of 'Savari' started on September 23. Among more than 2,000 citizens who have registered to use these bicycles, 840 are the active users so far. They have used this system for 3,458 hours, with 3,794 rides so far.

According to the HDSCL officials, this is a good number during the initial days of the project launch. 'Savari' would be formally inaugurated in a week or two, they say. Docking stations are set up mainly in residential areas, and not inside core City areas like market places.

"We are planning to formally inaugurate 'Savari' in a week or so. The response has been good so far, and awareness activities would also be conducted to popularise it further. As many as 32 docking stations are already ready, while two more docking stations would be constructed soon," says HDSCL Managing Director C W Shakeel Ahmed.

Awareness activities

To promote the practice of cycling among citizens making their transport non-motorised, eco-friendly, and healthy, the first 'Savari Habba' awareness activity is being held at the KLE Technological University (KLETU) at Vidyanagar in the City on Sunday (November 27).

Trinity Technologies has planned to organise 'Savari Habbas' in the areas having docking stations, to encourage citizens to use bicycles. In addition to green and health benefits of the PBS, and method of using it, aspects like insurance cover for riders are also being highlighted.

Trinity Technologies & Software Solutions Pvt Ltd Managing Director Rajaneesh Ganjyal informed that the response for 'Savari' has been more in areas like Tolanakere, KLETU, Shettar Colony bridge, Mruthyunjay Nagar, Gokul Road Industrial Estate, and Ashok Nagar. "Docking stations are located in such places between which bus connectivity is not so good," he added.

The PBS at present includes eight electric bicycles, which have recorded 274 rides so far. The operator says their number would be increased to 34 soon, so that each docking station should have at least one electric bicycle.

A senior citizen, who uses 'Savari' for his movement between Shirur Park and Tolanakerte, said this facility is useful and satisfactory.

Charges, process

After registering through 'Savari' website or app, citizens have to get the smart card at one among four prescribed centres, by paying Rs 300. For top-up recharge, the offer now is double the amount of the payment (Rs 200 recharge for Rs 100 payment).

The bicycle at the docking station gets unlocked when the card is scanned. At the destination also, the bicycle gets locked after the card scanning, and the rent amount gets deducted. Details of all this process are displayed at the docking stations.

The rent is Rs five per hour for non-electric bicycle, and Rs 10 for electric bicycle.