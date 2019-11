Congress leader and former MP from Chikkodi constituency Prakash Hukkeri met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at a private hotel in Belagavi on Sunday.

Hukkeri, an aspirant from Kagwad constituency, spoke to CM for more than half an hour, raising speculations in political circles. When Hukkeri was questioned, he said he had come for breakfast. "Several names have been left out in the flood-affected beneficiaries' list from Chikkodi, which I want them to be included," he said.