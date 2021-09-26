'Hurdles in aid for flood-damaged houses to be cleared'

Hurdles in aid for houses damaged in floods to be cleared: CM Bommai

The compensation process for crops damaged due to floods too has commenced and Rs 263 crore has been given, he added

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Sep 26 2021, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2021, 23:51 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai surfs the content during the inauguration of Desh Premi Ravindra Koushik e-Library in Belagavi on Sunday. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday that a meeting with Revenue and Finance department officials would be held in Bengaluru next week to overcome hurdles in compensating for the houses damaged in the 2019 floods but not included in the list of beneficiaries.

The government has announced that it will give Rs 861 crore in compensation for the 44,205 houses damaged during the 2019-20 floods.

Bommai told reporters here that he himself had reviewed the situation, wherein some of the houses damaged in the floods had been left out from compensation.

The government had announced compensation in three categories and one review meeting has been held already.

There were some queries by the Revenue department and a report has been sought. Next week, a meeting with Finance department officials will be held, Bommai said.

The compensation process for crops damaged due to floods too has commenced and Rs 263 crore has been given, he added.

The sugar directorate office will become functional here from October 3 and the government has issued orders in this regard.

Orders were also being issued for more offices that will be shifted to Belagavi.  By December, all possible offices will be shifted here.

The government will conduct the winter session of the legislature at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here in the month of December and the cabinet will soon take a decision in this regard, he stated.

Bommai said farmers had raised the issue of sugarcane dues by private sugar factories.

“We shall ask the private factories to clear dues and if they do not, we shall not hesitate from taking legal action. A meeting with sugar directorate and apex bank officials will be held,” the CM said. 

The Border Protection Authority will be strengthened in the coming days, Bommai said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
India
India News
floods
basavaraj bommai
Belagavi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Race wide open as Germany votes in post-Merkel election

Race wide open as Germany votes in post-Merkel election

Peda project: Deoghar eyes GI tag for its famous sweet

Peda project: Deoghar eyes GI tag for its famous sweet

When Bishan Bedi cooked dinner for Pak cricketers!

When Bishan Bedi cooked dinner for Pak cricketers!

How loss of smell during Covid impacts personal lives

How loss of smell during Covid impacts personal lives

Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate on 'Kanyadaan' relevance

Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate on 'Kanyadaan' relevance

Stars lend voices to world concert for climate, jabs

Stars lend voices to world concert for climate, jabs

Five movies to watch on Dev Anand's birth anniversary

Five movies to watch on Dev Anand's birth anniversary

Tripura readying to rule India's agarbatti industry

Tripura readying to rule India's agarbatti industry

PM Modi to bring back 157 antiquities handed over by US

PM Modi to bring back 157 antiquities handed over by US

Spinners: India stare at vacuum beyond Ashwin, Jadeja

Spinners: India stare at vacuum beyond Ashwin, Jadeja

 