Hurdles in aid for houses damaged in floods to be cleared: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday that a meeting with Revenue and Finance department officials would be held in Bengaluru next week to overcome hurdles in compensating for the houses damaged in the 2019 floods but not included in the list of beneficiaries.

The government has announced that it will give Rs 861 crore in compensation for the 44,205 houses damaged during the 2019-20 floods.

Bommai told reporters here that he himself had reviewed the situation, wherein some of the houses damaged in the floods had been left out from compensation.

The government had announced compensation in three categories and one review meeting has been held already.

There were some queries by the Revenue department and a report has been sought. Next week, a meeting with Finance department officials will be held, Bommai said.

The compensation process for crops damaged due to floods too has commenced and Rs 263 crore has been given, he added.

The sugar directorate office will become functional here from October 3 and the government has issued orders in this regard.

Orders were also being issued for more offices that will be shifted to Belagavi. By December, all possible offices will be shifted here.

The government will conduct the winter session of the legislature at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here in the month of December and the cabinet will soon take a decision in this regard, he stated.

Bommai said farmers had raised the issue of sugarcane dues by private sugar factories.

“We shall ask the private factories to clear dues and if they do not, we shall not hesitate from taking legal action. A meeting with sugar directorate and apex bank officials will be held,” the CM said.

The Border Protection Authority will be strengthened in the coming days, Bommai said.