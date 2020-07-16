Huvina Hadagali MLA Parmeshwar Naik contracts virus

Huvina Hadagali MLA Parmeshwar Naik contracts virus

DHNS 
DHNS , Huvina Hadagali (Ballari),
  • Jul 16 2020, 23:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2020, 00:17 ist

Congress MLA from Huvina Hadagali constituency, P T Parameshwar Naik, on Thursday joined the growing list of people’s representatives from the state to test positive for Covid-19.

Parameshwar Naik had developed symptoms a few days back. He was subjected to Covid-19 test at a hospital in Harapanahalli. On Thursday, his report came back positive. Naik’s house at Harapanahalli has been sealed. He’s undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru.

Here’s the list of legislators from the state to contract coronavirus: MLAs C T Ravi (Chikmaglur) Bharat Shetty (Mangalore North), Ranganath (Kunigal), Sharath Bachegowda (Hoskote) Rajkumar Patil Telkur (Sedam) Ajay Singh (Jewargi) Prasad Abbayya (Hubballi-Dharwad East) MLCs Bhojegowda and M K Pranesh.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

MLA Parmeshwar Naik
covid -19

What's Brewing

Covid-19: What is Thailand doing that others are not?

Covid-19: What is Thailand doing that others are not?

Who can make Donald Trump miserable this fall?

Who can make Donald Trump miserable this fall?

Here's how the cyber attack on Twitter unfolded

Here's how the cyber attack on Twitter unfolded

Covid-19 & controversy: Trump faces political turmoil

Covid-19 & controversy: Trump faces political turmoil

DH Podcast | The Lead: State of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

DH Podcast | The Lead: State of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

Here's why foetuses rarely get Covid-19

Here's why foetuses rarely get Covid-19

 