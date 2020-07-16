Huvina Hadagali MLA Parmeshwar Naik contracts virus

Congress MLA from Huvina Hadagali constituency, P T Parameshwar Naik, on Thursday joined the growing list of people’s representatives from the state to test positive for Covid-19.

Parameshwar Naik had developed symptoms a few days back. He was subjected to Covid-19 test at a hospital in Harapanahalli. On Thursday, his report came back positive. Naik’s house at Harapanahalli has been sealed. He’s undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru.

Here’s the list of legislators from the state to contract coronavirus: MLAs C T Ravi (Chikmaglur) Bharat Shetty (Mangalore North), Ranganath (Kunigal), Sharath Bachegowda (Hoskote) Rajkumar Patil Telkur (Sedam) Ajay Singh (Jewargi) Prasad Abbayya (Hubballi-Dharwad East) MLCs Bhojegowda and M K Pranesh.