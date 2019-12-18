Hyd gang-rape probe leads Telangana police to Manvi

Telangana police team, led by Cyber Crime DSP Sham Babu, which is probing the gang-rape and murder of Hyderabad veterinarian based on the call details records of the accused, on Wednesday questioned a few traders in Manvi town in the district.

Traders are said to have told the police that the accused - a lorry driver and three cleaners - used to ferry bricks and other construction material from Hyderabad to Manvi.

The four accused, who were encountered by the Cyberabad police earlier this month, during the enquiry had told the police that they used to frequent Raichur, Davangere and Hubballi. The confessions by accused and their call detail records have led the probe team, led by Cyber Crime DySP Shyam Babu, to several places in Karnataka.