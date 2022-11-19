I know Chilume, but have not used them: Ashwath Narayan

Minister for Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan said on Saturday that he knew about Chilume Educational and Rural Development Trust, but never used them.

Reacting to the Opposition's charge that he was behind the electoral fraud, Narayan said, "It is not that I am unaware about Chilume. But I have not used them and nor do I have any such intention."

The minister, however, said he was unaware about the activities and conditions that BBMP had placed on Chilume. "There is no need to take such steps as adding or deleting names of voters from the electoral list. Only Congress indulges in such electoral malpractices," he charged.

Ashwath Narayan also pointed out that the process of linking EPIC cards with Aadhar cards is underway. "The Congress is making baseless statements. Police are conducting an investigation and the truth will be known soon," he stressed.

"The trust set up under my name provides financial assistance to over 5,000 students every year. Those talking about transparency, themselves lack integrity," he said and demanded a probe into his complaints submitted in the past about Congress party workers compiling information about voters in his constituency.