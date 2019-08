Senior IAS officer P Ravikumar was posted as additional chief secretary to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday, reports DHNS from Bengaluru.

Ravikumar replaces E V Ramana Reddy, who was handpicked by Yediyurappa's predecessor H D Kumaraswamy.

In another transfer, IAS officer Shivayogi C Kalasad was appointed a secretary to the chief minister, replacing Dr S Selvakumar whom Kumaraswamy had picked.