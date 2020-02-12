II PU exams: 1 lakh corrections in draft hall tickets

The department of pre-university education has received over one lakh corrections in the draft admission tickets released in December 2019.

A majority of corrections pertained to name and course combinations. Many students entered wrong course combinations and subject, some even entered their names wrongly. This year, for the first time, the department released draft admission tickets to avoid the last-minute rush for corrections and this helped several students appearing for II PU exams scheduled to be held in March-April 2020.

The department is all set to release the corrected final admission tickets online and principals of respective colleges have to download and distribute the same to the students. The officials from the department clarified that corrections in admission tickets will not be entertained anymore.

The department has come out with stringent measures to avoid malpractices during examinations, including question paper leak. The candidates writing the exams and the staff involved with examination work are barred from carrying mobile phones.

Only the chief superintendent of the examination center will be allowed to use a ‘basic’ mobile handset during the examination. Identity cards have been issued to all those associated with examination work.