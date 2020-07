Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said that India fared better in tackling the Covid-19 crisis compared to other countries in the world, here Friday.

The whole world has acknowledged the manner in which the nation battled the pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said. He was speaking at a joint media briefing of MPs from Bengaluru - P C Mohan and Tejasvi Surya being the other two.