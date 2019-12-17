Indira Canteens likely to be renamed after Valmiki

The state government is likely to change the name of Indira Canteen to ‘Maharshi Valmiki Anna Kuteera’, said Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Tuesday.

The government was considering the change in name based on a request by former minister Rajugouda. Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, the minister said discussions were held with the chief minister in this regard and that the government was considering the change of name. Since Bengaluru city did not fall under his purview, the decision was planned for implementation in canteens across the state, save Bengaluru.

The minister further stated that there were several complaints about the manner in which Indira canteens were being managed and that the government would address these issues, which included provision of better quality food.

Meanwhile, the Congress party, which began the canteens during its regime in 2017, took objection to the proposal. In a tweet, the Congress party stated: “Renaming of Indira Canteen shows desperation of BJP to showcase some activity in government. It also proves beyond doubt that BSY and his cabinet are bankrupt on governance and cannot think anything new. This is preposterous and shows their unproductive mind.”

Aadhaar for pension

The revenue minister also spoke of irregularities in senior citizens’ pension. “To address the issue, the government has decided to make it mandatory for the beneficiaries to link their accounts to Aadhaar. Based on Aadhaar, the government will identify citizens above 60 years of age who are below poverty line, and provide senior citizens’ pension to them,” Ashoka said.

As for the flood relief, the second installment of funds were being released for the affected, in the light of which the government has urged the flood-hit to start reconstruction of their homes at the earliest. The government would also make it mandatory for PD accounts of the DCs to have a minimum of Rs 5 crore, he added.