Infections continue to surge in Kalaburagi, Bagalkot dists

The Covid-19 cases continued to surge in the virus hotspots of north Karnataka region as Kalaburagi and Bagalkot districts reported three cases each while Belagavi saw its tally rise to 18 with one new case on Tuesday.

A 10-year-old girl among three tested positive for novel coronavirus in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, taking the tally to 16, including three deaths.

Throat swab of a 51-year-old brother of the man, who died of Covid-19 on Monday, returned positive. A 10-year-old grand daughter of the man, who died of infection on April 7, also tested positive.A 35-year-old woman also confirmed positive. Primary contacts of the positive patients are being traced and home-quarantined, said health authorities.

Meanwhile, the throat swab sample of a 69-year-old from Chapparband Galli in Vijayapura, who died on April 12, has returned positive on Tuesday. With this the death toll has gone up to 10 in the state.

Three persons from Bagalkot, all middle aged and neighbours of the 75-year-old man who died due to Covid-19, have tested positive for the virus.

According to district authorities, a couple - 43-year-old man and 39-year-old woman - and a 32-year-old woman have contracted virus. The district have 11 active cases, of which 10 cases are from Bagalkot town. The authorities have sealed wards 7 to 10 and have upped surveillance.

The Belagavi district reported another case on Tuesday. With this the number of cases has increased to A 33-year-old man (P258) from Peeranwadi in the taluk has tested positive for coronavirus. He had recently returned from Delhi. All his contacts have been told to go on self-quarantine. The district authorities have declared containment zone within 3 km radius of Peeranawadi.