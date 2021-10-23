Interfaith love affair: Hindu youth found dead

In what is suspected to be a case of honour killing, a Hindu youth, who was reportedly in love with a Muslim girl, was found dead in Balaganur village of Alamela taluk in the district on Saturday.

The police have identified the deceased as Ravi Nimbaragi (34). His body was found in a well in a farmland of the village.

Superintendent of Police H D Anandkumar told DH that Ravi was in love with a Muslim girl for the past four years and the parents of the girl were opposed to their relationship. They had warned both in this regard.

On October 21, the girl had called the police helpline alleging that some people from her side were assaulting Ravi and that his life was in danger. A case has been registered based on the information provided by the girl, the SP added.

The family members of the girl were absconding after the incident came to light. The police have detained the uncle and brother of the girl and are questioning them. “The suspects have confessed to murdering the youth,” the SP said. The girl has been provided shelter at Santwana Kendra.