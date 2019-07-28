Int'l Yoga varsity sought at Anegondi

The Union government has been sought to establish International Yoga University at Anegondi in Gangavati taluk of Koppal district.

After introducing International Yoga Day, the Union government had been contemplating setting up a International Yoga University. Koppal MP Karadi Sanganna has written to the Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel suggesting that Anegondi near Hampi was mos suitable for establishing Yoga varsity. While explaining the historical signifiance of Anegondi, the MP, in his letter, has stated that lakhs of tourists from across the world visit the place every year and setting up the varsity here would also give a fillip to tourism activities.

"I have convinced the minister about the significance of establishing the Yoga varsity at Anegondi. He has responded positively," Sanganna said. Moreover, the proposed varsity would create job opportunities for local people. He said that suggestion had been brought to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he had directed the department concerned to consider the proposal.