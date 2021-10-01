JD(S) MLC Sandesh Nagaraj to join BJP

In yet another party leader announcing his intention to exit JD(S), the regional party's MLC Sandesh Nagaraj is all set to join the BJP.
Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, Nagaraj, who is also a film producer and a businessman, said he was "not in touch" with JD(S) for the past one-and-a-half years. "It is true that I have distanced myself from the party," he said, adding that he would definitely join the BJP.
"However, until January 5, 2021, I am a JD(S) legislator. After that I want to join the BJP. It all depends on Bommai and Yediyurappa," Nagaraj said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
West Bengal villagers use bees to fend off jumbos
Polish zoo 'super happy' with rare aquarium births
Brazil's Amazon records least September fires in 20 yrs
Banksy's famous balloon girl work to go on sale
In Portugal, Afghan women footballers resume training
How climate change is making the Earth less bright
N Korea: The rise & rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong
Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?
Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians
Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive