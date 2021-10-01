JD(S) MLC Sandesh Nagaraj to join BJP

In yet another party leader announcing his intention to exit JD(S), the regional party's MLC Sandesh Nagaraj is all set to join the BJP.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, Nagaraj, who is also a film producer and a businessman, said he was "not in touch" with JD(S) for the past one-and-a-half years. "It is true that I have distanced myself from the party," he said, adding that he would definitely join the BJP.

"However, until January 5, 2021, I am a JD(S) legislator. After that I want to join the BJP. It all depends on Bommai and Yediyurappa," Nagaraj said.

