JD(S) MLC Sandesh Nagaraj to join BJP

JD(S) MLC Sandesh Nagaraj to join BJP

Nagaraj, who is also a film producer and a businessman, said he was 'not in touch' with JD(S) for the past one-and-a-half years

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 01 2021, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2021, 02:43 ist
MLC Sandesh Nagaraj. Credit: DH Photo

In yet another party leader announcing his intention to exit JD(S), the regional party's MLC Sandesh Nagaraj is all set to join the BJP.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, Nagaraj, who is also a film producer and a businessman, said he was "not in touch" with JD(S) for the past one-and-a-half years. "It is true that I have distanced myself from the party," he said, adding that he would definitely join the BJP.

"However, until January 5, 2021, I am a JD(S) legislator. After that I want to join the BJP. It all depends on Bommai and Yediyurappa," Nagaraj said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sandesh Nagaraj
JD(S)
BJP
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

West Bengal villagers use bees to fend off jumbos

West Bengal villagers use bees to fend off jumbos

Polish zoo 'super happy' with rare aquarium births

Polish zoo 'super happy' with rare aquarium births

Brazil's Amazon records least September fires in 20 yrs

Brazil's Amazon records least September fires in 20 yrs

Banksy's famous balloon girl work to go on sale

Banksy's famous balloon girl work to go on sale

In Portugal, Afghan women footballers resume training

In Portugal, Afghan women footballers resume training

How climate change is making the Earth less bright

How climate change is making the Earth less bright

N Korea: The rise & rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong

N Korea: The rise & rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong

Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?

Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?

Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians

Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians

Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive

Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive

 