Expressing confidence that the JD(S) would not support the BJP if it (BJP) fails to win eight seats in byelections, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has to resign if the BJP does not get the numbers required.

“I am sure that the JD(S) will not support BJP, as I know that party. I am of the feeling that midterm elections will come, as the BJP government will fall after the byelection. Yediyurappa is very disturbed now as he knows BJP would be defeated in the byelection,” he said.

On his way to Yellapur for byelection campaigning, Siddaramaiah told media persons here on Monday that the Congress high command and legislature party would decide on who would be the CM, when Congress wins mid-term polls.

Siddaraiamaih said that he would complete campaigning in all by December 3.

Commenting on political developments in Maharashtra, Siddaramaiah said, the BJP forming the government overnight, that too without majority, is nothing but murder of democracy.