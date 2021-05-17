JSW Steel’s Covid hospital to open tomorrow

The newly created temporary hospital to treat Covid-19 patients by JSW Steel at Toranagallu near Ballari is likely to be inaugurated on Wednesday.

The company has laid a five-km long pipeline from its steel plant to supply gaseous oxygen to this hospital, JSW Steel sources told DH. To begin with, the hospital is equipped with 200 beds and the capacity will be increased to 1,000 beds gradually, sources said.

Although the Ballari district administration is yet to recruit the required medical staff to run the hospital, the Covid care hospital is ready for operations. The company has csompleted the construction of the hospital on the government school campus adjacent to its steel plant in Toranagallu with required medical equipment.

The district administration of Ballari has invited applications for 50 posts of doctors to run this hospital.

"We have completed the construction of the temporary hospital and provided the required infrastructure. It is up to the district administration to recruit the necessary medical staff and run the hospital," JSW Steel sources said.

JSW Steel has provided beds, medical equipment, and oxygen pipeline to this hospital. The hospital will be catering to patients from Ballari and other neighbouring districts.

The steelmaker has also increased the supply of oxygen to 860 tonnes per day at its steel plant.