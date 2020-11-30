K S Eshwarappa taunts Siddaramaiah for skipping Kuruba convention

KSE taunts Siddaramaiah for skipping Kuruba convention

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa on Sunday took a dig at the Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah for giving the Belagavi division-level Kuruba convention a skip.

Siddaramaiah, a prominent Kuruba leader, was conspicuous by his absence at the Kuruba ST Horata Samiti convention that was largely seen as a show of strength of the community.

Indirectly targeting Siddaramaiah for skipping the convention, Eshwarappa said, “Bragging that the community has the ‘blood’ of Sangolli Rayanna and Kanakadasa flowing in them is not enough. Such statements will get a real meaning only when the leaders participate in the struggle, and ensure that the Kurubas get the ST tag.”

The minister added, “The ongoing struggle of Kuruba community for ST tag will meet its logical conclusion only when the leaders of the community, across the party lines, unite and work towards the goal under the guidance of Kaginele seer.”

The community members and seers have planned a padayatra to Bengaluru from Kaginele on December 15. A massive rally has been planned in the state capital on February 7.

