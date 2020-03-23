Kalaburagi: Test lab to be operational from today

Putting an end to the speculation, a full-fledged Covid-19 test laboratory will become operational here from March 24. It can test the samples of 30 people a day. Sources said internal testing was held for two days to check the accuracy.

A 180-bed special ward has been set up at the ESIC Hospital to treat the suspected Covid-19 patients. As the number of the suspected patients are likely to be increased, it has been decided to utilise 120 beds of a trauma hospital built on the premises of district hospital. Wards with 40 ventilator facility have been kept ready, the sources said.

Despite the prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC being in force, the people ventured out of their houses on Monday to buy essential commodities. Rail and bus services have been cancelled. Autorickshaw and private vehicles were seen plying on the roads. Meanwhile, a woman and a doctor are recuperating from Covid-19, the sources said.