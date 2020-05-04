Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Wine shops remain closed in Kalaburagi

Lockdown 3.0: Wine shops remain closed in Kalaburagi

Gururaja B R
  • May 04 2020, 15:35 ist
Representative image. (Credit: DH Photo)

Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL), wine shops and outlets (CL 2 and CL 11 C licence ) remained closed in Kalaburagi district in the wake of COVID-19 on Monday. 

"Deputy Commissioner B Sharat has called a meeting with the officials today (May 4). A call on giving permission to reopen liquor vending outlets will be taken only after the meeting", said a district official. 

There are 164 wine shops in the district and circles have been drawn in front of the outlets to avoid the people scrambling to get liquor.

