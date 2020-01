As many as 10 students sustained minor injuries when a private bus carrying students of a school on an educational tour rammed into a tree on Thursday morning.

The mishap occurred when the students of Ayyappa School located in Chennaveera Nagar were going around the city in a bus during their tour. The bus crashed into a tree near Venkatagiri Hotel on New Jewargi Road in the city.

A case has been registered at a traffic police station.