Karnataka: Gulbarga Rural MLA tests positive for Covid-19

Gulbarga Rural MLA Basavaraj Mattimud is the new entrant to a growing list of legislators from the state to test positive for Covid-19.

The BJP legislator took to Facebook to reveal that he had tested positive for novel coronavirus. “I had subjected myself to Covid-19 test after I developed symptoms. My report came back positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. I am doing well and undergoing treatment at my home. People who were in touch with me in the last one week should subject themselves to Covid test and undergo home quarantine.”

Mattimud is the 7th elected representative from Kalyana Karnataka to contract the virus. Forest minister Anand Singh (Vijayanagar) Rajkumar Patil Telkur (Sedam), Ajay Singh (Jewargi), P T Parameshwar Naik (Huvina Hadagali), Rajashekar Patil (Humnabad), his MLC-brother Chandrashekar Patil and Bidar MP Bhagwanth Khuba had earlier tested positive for the virus.