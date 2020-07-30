Karnataka: Gulbarga Rural MLA tests Covid-19 positive

Karnataka: Gulbarga Rural MLA tests positive for Covid-19

DHNS
DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Jul 30 2020, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 03:53 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

Gulbarga Rural MLA Basavaraj Mattimud is the new entrant to a growing list of legislators from the state to test positive for Covid-19.

The BJP legislator took to Facebook to reveal that he had tested positive for novel coronavirus. “I had subjected myself to Covid-19 test after I developed symptoms. My report came back positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. I am doing well and undergoing treatment at my home. People who were in touch with me in the last one week should subject themselves to Covid test and undergo home quarantine.”

Mattimud is the 7th elected representative from Kalyana Karnataka to contract the virus. Forest minister Anand Singh (Vijayanagar) Rajkumar Patil Telkur (Sedam), Ajay Singh (Jewargi), P T Parameshwar Naik (Huvina Hadagali), Rajashekar Patil (Humnabad), his MLC-brother Chandrashekar Patil and Bidar MP Bhagwanth Khuba had earlier tested positive for the virus.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gulbarga
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Planes, cars, oil, GDP... the Covid-19 bill comes due

Planes, cars, oil, GDP... the Covid-19 bill comes due

Obama unleashes on Trump, raises $24 million for Biden

Obama unleashes on Trump, raises $24 million for Biden

Study finds dangerous mercury levels in Amazon fish

Study finds dangerous mercury levels in Amazon fish

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

 