KPTCL job aspirants need not worry, says Karnataka energy minister

Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar has said that the candidates, who have appeared for the examination held for recruitment of various posts in KPTCL, need not worry as the deputy commissioner has clarified that malpractice has taken place in the examination process.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said that the preliminary report has ruled out the examination malpractice. "If the question paper had leaked, it can't be tolerated anymore".

He said though the recruitment belongs to KPTCL, the examination was conducted by Karnataka Education Authority (KEA). The candidates will be given justice, the minister said.

On Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah visiting Krishna mandir after consuming non-vegetarian food, Sunil Kumar said he has not said anywhere that going to a temple after having non-vegetarian food is wrong. "How to go to temples is left to one's feelings and people will behave according to their feelings. I don't know what kind of feelings Siddaramaiah has," he said.

"The Congress leaders have invited us for a debate on the development works. We are ready to accept the challenge. The Congress leaders, who are unwilling to discuss the budget and the development, have no right to talk about the achievement of the BJP government," he said.