Karnataka Bandh Live: Kannada activists stop buses at Central Bus Stand in Belagavi; Security beefed up

Urging farmer groups to withdraw the Karnataka bandh scheduled today Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said that the government wouldn't allow the disruption of public services. Police in the city and across the state have taken steps to maintain law and order during the Karnataka bandh on Monday called by farmers, labour unions, and various rights organisations. Stay tuned for live updates.
Activists of Karnataka Navnirman Sene stagedemonstration at the exit gate of Central Bus Stand in Belagavi on Monday, blocking the movement of buses during the protest against anti-farmer laws. Credit: DH Photo
Bandh: No closure of official establishments, says BBMP chief
All BBMP offices, hospitals, markets, and other establishments will be open on Monday, the civic body’s commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad has confirmed. The commissioner made the announcement to clear confusion over the availability of services following the bandh call by various organisations.
Congress backs bandh, plans campaign against Karnataka govt
AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala on Sunday charged the Narendra Modi-led Centre and Yediyurappa’s state government of launching a “diabolical and debilitating attack” on the lives of farmers.
Talking to the press, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has warned strict action against those participating in the bandh. “No one approached us for permission,” he said, adding that those protesting on the road will be arrested.
