Karnataka Cabinet decides to ban online gambling

The Karnataka Cabinet on Saturday decided to impose a ban on online gambling or betting, but lottery and horse racing are not prohibited.

The Cabinet decision comes after the High Court of Karnataka repeatedly nudged the state government to take a stand on online betting.

“We have decided to ban online gambling,” Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said, briefing reporters. The Cabinet approved a draft Bill to amend the Karnataka Police Act to this effect. “We want to put an end to online gambling and the amendment was approved based on the HC directive,” he added.

The ban will not include “lottery or wagering or betting on horse races done on any race course within or outside the state,” Madhuswamy specified.

The draft Bill defines online games as “involving all forms of wagering or betting including in the form of tokens valued in terms of money paid before or after the issue of it, or electronic means and virtual currency, electronic transfer of funds in connection with any game of chance.”

In July, the state government informed the High Court, which is hearing a petition seeking a ban on all forms of online betting and gambling, that it had drafted a Bill.

Madhuswamy said the draft Bill will be tabled in the upcoming session of the legislature starting September 13.

Earlier this year, Kerala imposed a ban on online rummy games. Last November, Tamil Nadu banned online gambling by promulgating an ordinance.