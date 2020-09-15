Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa to visit Delhi on September 17 over flood relief, GST

Flood relief, GST compensation and Cabinet expansion will be key agendas during Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s visit to Delhi. He will fly to Delhi on September 17 and meet union ministers and BJP high command, during the next few days.

Yediyurappa’s visit to Delhi along with a delegation of ministers is also expected to discuss key development projects with the Centre.

The CM is expecting a nod from the BJP leadership to induct new ministers and likely reshuffle the cabinet to silence dissenting voices in state BJP.

Accommodating three rebel MLAs, MTB Nagaraj, AH Vishwanath and R Shankar - who were recently sworn-in as BJP MLCs - will feature in the discussions. As the legislature session will convene on September 21, shottly after CMs return from Delhi, Cabinet expansion is expected only in October.

His appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah is still unclear, as Shah remained admitted for post Covid care at AIIMS, Delhi. He is expected to meet BJP national president JP Nadda.

Yediyurappa has said in the past that he would visit Delhi to seek more relief for the damages caused by floods for the third consecutive year in various parts of the state. The central team had visited Karnataka's flood-affected regions recently to assess the extent of damages.