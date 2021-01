In a major road accident, 11 persons, including nine women and two men, were killed near Dharwad on Friday when a tempo traveller in which they were travelling collided head on with a truck.

The accident occurred at 7 am near Itigatti cross on Pune-Bengaluru national highway bypass, off Dharwad.

Seven were critically injured and have been hospitalised. The passengers were on their way to Goa from Davanagere.