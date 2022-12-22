12 anganwadi workers injured in accident

The victims were heading to Belagavi from Ballari to participate in ‘Belagavi Chalo’

DHNS
DHNS, Dharwad,
  • Dec 22 2022, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2022, 23:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Twelve anganwadi workers were injured when the bus in which they were travelling hit a truck on National Highway-4 near Tegur village off Dharwad on Thursday early morning.

The victims were heading to Belagavi from Ballari to participate in ‘Belagavi Chalo’ organised by the State Anganawadi Workers' and Assistants' Association.

The injured have been admitted to the District Civil Hospital in Dharwad and KIMS hospital in Hubballi. Dharwad rural police have registered a case.

Accident
Karnataka
Anganwadi

