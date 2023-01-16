12 people sustain burn injuries during Sankranti rituals in Mandya

Twelve people have sustained burn injuries during the 'kichchu hayisuvudu', a ritual where cattle are made to cross over fire, during Sankranti celebrations, in Mandya district, on Sunday.

A youth has sustained serious injuries. All the injured have been admitted to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment. The incidents have been reported from Cheeranahalli, Hosahalli, Swarnasandra layouts.

The injured were running along with the bullocks when the fire engulfed them, it is said. The events were organised without taking any precautionary measures, it is allleged.