Mandya:12 sustain burn injuries during Sankranti ritual

12 people sustain burn injuries during Sankranti rituals in Mandya

All the injured have been admitted to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mandya,
  • Jan 16 2023, 13:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2023, 13:42 ist
'Kichchu hayisuvudu' is a ritual where cattle are made to cross over fire. Credit: DH File Photo

Twelve people have sustained burn injuries during the 'kichchu hayisuvudu', a ritual where cattle are made to cross over fire, during Sankranti celebrations, in Mandya district, on Sunday.

A youth has sustained serious injuries. All the injured have been admitted to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment. The incidents have been reported from Cheeranahalli, Hosahalli, Swarnasandra layouts.

The injured were running along with the bullocks when the fire engulfed them, it is said. The events were organised without taking any precautionary measures, it is allleged.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Makar Sankranti
India News
mandya district
cattle
Fire
Accident
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Do we really know more about the Moon than the sea?

Do we really know more about the Moon than the sea?

In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C

In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C

Even with the crowds, Davos is a winter haven

Even with the crowds, Davos is a winter haven

The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts

The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts

How much money do winners at Australian Open get?

How much money do winners at Australian Open get?

How to plan finances from your first job

How to plan finances from your first job

 