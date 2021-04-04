12-year-old from Mangaluru brutally murdered; family suspect PUBG rivalry

A 12-year-old boy who went missing from his house on Saturday night, was found dead with severe injuries on his face, at K C Road in Ullal police station jurisdiction, on Sunday.

According to City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the deceased, a sixth grade student went out of his house speaking over the phone to meet his friends around 8.40 pm.

When he failed to return at 10 pm, the family members began searched for him but failed to trace him.

His body was later found in the ground behind a school, situated 500 meters away from the house at 6 am on Sunday.

In a complaint, the victim's father, Mohammed Haneef said that his son was playing PUBG on his phone along with friends and suspected that he was murdered over the game.

Haneef further said that when family members questioned one of his friends on Saturday night, he did not give satisfactory answer.

Haneef urged the police to initiate action against those involved in the murder of Akeef. A case has been registered in Ullal Police Station and investigation is on.