13 Jharkhand returnees test COVID-19 positive in Belagavi

Jharkhand returnees dealt a severe blow to the Belagavi district with 13 of them testing positive for COVID-19 taking the tally to 135 on Tuesday (May 26).

Among those tested positive, six were male and seven female including a minor.

Patients tested positive were P-2260 male 35 years, P-2261 female 27 years, P-2262 male 32 years, P-2263 male 56 years, P-2264 female 39 years, P-2265 male 43 years, P-2266 female 38 years, P-2267 female 38 years, P-2268 female 27 years, P-2269 male 39 years, P-2270 female 17 years, P-2271 male 38 years and P-2272 female 28 years.