15 injured in bee attack

More than 15 people were injured when a swarm of bees attacked them at Hosahalli village on Sunday. All of them are treated at the Community Health Centre.

The residents of the village were attending the 11th-day ceremony of a person, who passed away recently. The rituals were being conducted on the outskirts of the village.

The smoke from incense sticks and camphor during the rituals disturbed the bees on the trees, which attacked them. More than 50 people were stung by the bees.

However, 15 people, who received serious injuries were admitted to the hospital for treatment.