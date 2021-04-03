15 lakh cloth bags to be distributed: Mysuru DC

In order to make the district plastic free, the district administration and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is enforcing strict enforcement of plastic ban from April 5. To sensitise the people in this regard, the officials will distribute 15 lakh cloth bags to 7 lakh houses in the district.

In a press conference, here, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said, "The enforcement of plastic ban will be in place from April 5. The Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, is in place in order to reduce plastic. But, it was not implemented effectively. Thus, plastic menace still exists."

Rampant use of plastic is affecting the environment. For effective implementation and to encourage the people to shun plastics, it is decided to give two cloth bags to each house, across the district. A total of 14,69,810 cloth bags will be distributed among 7,34,905 households. Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation will supply eco-friendly bags, the DC said.

MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag said, "As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, there is a provision to impose fine against the violators. We can impose fine. But, the fine amount is very less. We are planning to revise the fine amount to check on the use of banned plastic. The MCC officials conduct raids regularly against bulk sellers. From now onwards, individuals and retailers will also be under scanner."

"There are 2.09 lakh families and 10,500 houses in slum like areas in the city. Five and ten kg bags will be given to all houses to induce behavioural change among residents. Corporators, zonal commissioners, political leaders, volunteers and non-government organisations will be roped in for the purpose," the commissioner said.